GOVERNOR KINGI WARNS DP RUTO

Yesterday wasn’t a day like any other for DP Ruto in Coast after Governor Amason Kingi skipped almost all his events where he had been programmed to host the DP.

Things started to go wrong when the DP hosted himself in an Iftar in Malindi. Previously it had been planned that Governor Kingi was to welcome him thereafter they proceed to a meeting with MCAs which didn’t actually take place.

The firebrand Governor who always fights for the rights of the Mijikenda community, particularly on historical land injustices, later showed up for a fundraiser where he lashed out to Ruto with harsh words condemning him and some MPs for putting the country in an election mood without stop.

He told off Ruto for sabotaging the handshake and the unity process initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

He later asked Ruto to look for votes elsewhere since the coast region will not recognize any individual from outside as their president this time round with a promise that they’ll field a candidate in 2022 Presidential elections.