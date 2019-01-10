Governor Kabogo drops Bombshell over 2022, there was no MoU to back DP Ruto, Kikuyus are Free to vote whoever !

Is Jubilee in trouble? ~ Jeff Koinange, MBS
William Kabogo: It looks like it is in trouble let us not bury our heads in the sand; it looks like it is in turmoil, when will Uhuru and Ruto come and tell Kenyans that they are okay? #JKLive
What are they frustrated about? ~ Jeff Koinange, MBS
William Kabogo: There people who earn money by going to insult the other side but now there is no side to insult; that is the only way they make money. Another thing is relevance; people want to be relevant #JKLive
What are these rumblings? ~ Jeff Koinange, MBS
William Kabogo: Those are frustrations I believe; people get frustrated, burst out and start saying things that probably the will not say unless they are frustrated #JKLive
There was no written agreement that Mt Kenya must support DP Ruto in 2022, I was there during negotiations, may be a verbal promise was made but you know people change there mind, ask Uhuru to confirm why he has changed his mind. But the Kikuyu community are free to vote whoever
Is there a rebellion in Central Kenya? ~ Jeff Koinange, MBS
William Kabogo: What rebellion Jeff? Central Kenya has no issues, we just have a few people who do not respect offices. #JKLive
William Kabogo: One person will not decide how Kenya will be run; Ruto cannot make himself president only Kenyans can make him president #JKLive
The gov’t is supplied with a 1ltr bottle of water at Ksh.400, petrol at about Ksh.90 and it has come all the way from Iran; and they have no shame! The minute you stop entertainment in public offices you will save 10% of the money that is spent. Magufuli did it ~ Kabogo #JKLive
William Kabogo: If I were to meet the president tomorrow I would tell him not to build houses, the government cannot be in the business of building houses. You will build 200k units and then who occupies them? #JKLive
Do you think Raila will run for presidency again? ~ Jeff Koinange, MBS
William Kabogo: If the past is anything to go by then he will run for presidency, but I would advise him to now hand over to the younger generation #JKLive
William Kabogo: A united nation is not about Luos and Kikuyus it is about all the 42 tribes #JKLive
William Kabogo: Succession is not guaranteed; convince us you are the right person by working, only then will we give it to you #JKLive
William Kabogo: Those who were called ‘washenzi’ wanted to push it over and make it look like it is the public that was being referred to as ‘washenzi’ but you have seen the ‘washenzi’ #JKLive
