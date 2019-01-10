Governor Kabogo drops Bombshell over 2022, there was no MoU to back DP Ruto, Kikuyus are Free to vote whoever !

Is Jubilee in trouble? ~ Jeff Koinange, MBS

William Kabogo: It looks like it is in trouble let us not bury our heads in the sand; it looks like it is in turmoil, when will Uhuru and Ruto come and tell Kenyans that they are okay? #JKLive

What are they frustrated about? ~ Jeff Koinange, MBS



William Kabogo: There people who earn money by going to insult the other side but now there is no side to insult; that is the only way they make money. Another thing is relevance; people want to be relevant #JKLive

What are these rumblings? ~ Jeff Koinange, MBS

William Kabogo: Those are frustrations I believe; people get frustrated, burst out and start saying things that probably the will not say unless they are frustrated #JKLive

There was no written agreement that Mt Kenya must support DP Ruto in 2022, I was there during negotiations, may be a verbal promise was made but you know people change there mind, ask Uhuru to confirm why he has changed his mind. But the Kikuyu community are free to vote whoever

Is there a rebellion in Central Kenya? ~ Jeff Koinange, MBS

William Kabogo: What rebellion Jeff? Central Kenya has no issues, we just have a few people who do not respect offices. #JKLive

William Kabogo: One person will not decide how Kenya will be run; Ruto cannot make himself president only Kenyans can make him president #JKLive

The gov’t is supplied with a 1ltr bottle of water at Ksh.400, petrol at about Ksh.90 and it has come all the way from Iran; and they have no shame! The minute you stop entertainment in public offices you will save 10% of the money that is spent. Magufuli did it ~ Kabogo #JKLive

William Kabogo: If I were to meet the president tomorrow I would tell him not to build houses, the government cannot be in the business of building houses. You will build 200k units and then who occupies them? #JKLive

Do you think Raila will run for presidency again? ~ Jeff Koinange, MBS

William Kabogo: If the past is anything to go by then he will run for presidency, but I would advise him to now hand over to the younger generation #JKLive

William Kabogo: A united nation is not about Luos and Kikuyus it is about all the 42 tribes #JKLive

William Kabogo: Succession is not guaranteed; convince us you are the right person by working, only then will we give it to you #JKLive

William Kabogo: Those who were called ‘washenzi’ wanted to push it over and make it look like it is the public that was being referred to as ‘washenzi’ but you have seen the ‘washenzi’ #JKLive