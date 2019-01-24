Governor Joho to tour Luyha land, to vanquish DP Ruto from the region

Gov Hassan Joho’s weekend itinerary:

Mombasa Governor H.E Hassan Ali Joho is scheduled to tour parts of western Kenya this weekend. The flamboyant ODM Deputy Party leader who enjoys political goodwill from his party Leader the Rt. Hon. Raila and most recently the President through the handshake is seeking to solidify the ODM Party support base as he seeks to venture into national politics in 2022.

He is expected to traverse Busia and Vihiga counties on Friday and Saturday respectively. Joho will be joined by several governors and MPs from the region who have expressed interest in supporting him for the Presidential ticket.