Governor Joho To Rock Rift Valley As Ruto, Murkomen Feel Like Hugging A Transformer

Mombasa governor HE Ali Hassan Joho is in the rift valley this weekend for a series of political events in what is seen as the start of demolition of the DP Ruto Kingdom that is built on quick sand.

Joho met retired president Moi at his home and after which he headed to Samburu and other parts of rift valley for a series of events scheduled for this weekend.

The ODM deputy leader is expected to lead a number of fundraising activities in the region.

Rift Valley is considered Deputy President William Ruto’s backyard and voted overwhelmingly for Jubilee party last year.

Joho’s visit comes at a time a section of the area MPs have openly expressed discomfort with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s handshake.

After concluding his meeting with Mzee Moi, Joho took to social media where he posted the following message and tried to downplay his events as political BUT just building the bridges:

BUILDING BRIDGES IN BARINGO

In the spirit of Building bridges and fostering unity, I was today honored to sit down with former President Daniel T. Moi at his home in Kabarak. I was fortunate to hear his wisdom on some national issues and thanked him for his time at the helm of this country.

As the various leaders from the coast of Kenya that visited with him, we wish to thank His Excellency and the Senator for Baringo, Mr Gideon Moi for graciously welcoming us.

A nation rarely gets the opportunity to look back and fix its divisions. History is full of countries that have gone down the wrong path.

But through the grace of God and wisdom of HE. Raila Odinga and HE. Uhuru Kenyatta, we now have a unique opportunity to change the future of this country. A chance to nurture a more fair, just and caring society for our children.

I urge all well meaning Kenyans to embrace this second chance at building a new Kenya.

