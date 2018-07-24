Governor Joho Reveals the Killer Strategy that will Finish DP Ruto’s 2022 Ambitions

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho yesterday threw Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid under the bus, describing it as “doomed”.

The governor questioned whether Ruto was fit enough to lead the country and vowed to work with his opponents “at the right time” to stop the former Eldoret North MP from becoming President.

“We are not bothered. Do what you want and when you leave, others will come. The only way to deal with them is to work with their opponents,” Joho said.

He said he will work with Ruto’s opponents as a strategy to ensure he does not get Coast votes.

Joho has met Kanu boss Gideon Moi and agreed to work with him. Moi is widely considered Ruto’s opponent in the Rift Valley.

Joho has previously criticised Ruto, but shook hands with the DP and President Kenyatta last month during the oppening of the Sh11 billion Dongo-Kundu bypass.

The decison by Joho’s former allies to join Ruto has rattled the governor and even thrown his own 2022 presidential bid into disarray.

Prior to the last election, the governor enjoyed the support of nearly all MPs from the six Coast counties after playing a role in getting them elected.

But since the handshake, Joho now seems to have only Likoni MP Mishi Mboko, Mombasa woman representative Aisha Hussein and Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir on his side.

Last weekend, Joho’s other ally Kilifi governor Amason Kingi hosted Ruto during a harambee to raise money for the publication of the Giriama Bible.

Others who have deserted Joho are Msambweni’s Suleiman Dori, the chairman of the Coast Parliamentary Group, and Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa, who have said they will campaign for Ruto.

ODM won all the seats in Kilifi, but in recent times, Kingi, Jumwa and Kilifi South MP Owen Baya have warmed up to Ruto.

But yesterday, Joho warned the days of divisive politics were long gone and leaders should work together to uplift the living standards of their people.