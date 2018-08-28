Did Governor Joho Illegally award His Sister Contract worth Millions even After Preaching over Corruption?

A company linked to Mombasa county governor Joho’s sister is said to have a contract to do street rehabilitation. The company won the tender through single sourcing as it was not advertised.

It alleged that the said company also received money to start the project in advance without giving the county a valuation report for the project.

The project was allegedly initiated by the same businessman who gave the proposal to repaint all buildings within the Mombasa CBD to white and blue. They brought in the governors sister in order to sway the Mombasa governor to agree to the proposal.

The businessman is said to be a tycoon in the construction industry and had already made a killing from selling the paint to the building owners.

The directive on the buildings already rattled some businesses who said that painting the buildings blue would make them lose their brand identity. Bestly cosmetics have suffered the most as they have been unable to open because of the heavy security that has been aligned to its premises.