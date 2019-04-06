Governor Joho ally survivres impeachment at the Count Assembly, given clean bill of health

Some good news to a staunch Orange Democratic Member and deputy party leader Governor Ali Hassan Joho, his ally,the Mombasa county Transport Executive (minister) survived an impeachment attempt after a panel of Members of the Mombasa County Assembly cleared him all six allegations levelled against him.

The select committee chaired by Deputy Speaker Fadhil Makarani tabled its report before the County Assembly on Thursday, clearing Tawfiq Balala of any wrongdoing, hence saving him from an ouster process initiated last month.

The report says the allegations against Balala in the impeachment motion moved by Jomvu Kuu MCA Athman Shebe could not be substantiated.

The allegations included incompetence and violation of the Constitution.

The MCAs who supported the motion had accused Mr Balala of failing to implement a streetlighting project, poor management of revenue collection, failure to formulate department policies and proposals for enactment by the County Assembly and failure to provide leadership to complete projects and programmes.

The motion had caused weeks of tension between Governor Hassan Joho’s executive team and the County Assembly.The report said the committee had heard from Balala that the county’s streetlighting capacity was 70,000 lighting points but actual installed lighting was 27,900.