Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua attacks DP Ruto and his allies badly

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has joined other leaders in criticizing The Deputy President William Ruto.

Dr. Alfred Mutua has send a series of attacks on how the Deputy President has forsaken his role and focus on his tangatanga missions.

Governor Mutua has frankly stated that DP Ruto has resolved to be flying around the country calling for people and spreading his political ideas.

Dr Mutua has said that DP Ruto has actively been involved in major corruption deals and finds solace by dragging his community into the mess in order to look like a white sheep.

According to Mutua, DP Ruto has resolved to continue with politicking at the expenses of other Kenyans who are starving to death.