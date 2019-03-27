Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua attacks DP Ruto and his allies badly

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has joined other leaders in criticizing The Deputy President William Ruto.
Dr. Alfred Mutua has send a series of attacks on how the Deputy President has forsaken his role and focus on his tangatanga missions.
Governor Mutua has frankly stated that DP Ruto has resolved to be flying around the country calling for people and spreading his political ideas.
Dr Mutua has said that DP Ruto has actively been involved in major corruption deals and finds solace by dragging his community into the mess in order to look like a white sheep.
According to Mutua, DP Ruto has resolved to continue with politicking at the expenses of other Kenyans who are starving to death.
Hate him like him (you decide). Dr Alfred Mutua has been very consistent in calling out thieves in Kenyan leadership. His courage to call them out should not misconstrued. Wanasiasa kazi ni kuiba, kutukanana na kupiga deal while KENYANS are dying of hunger. Spot on! pic.twitter.com/XZFqmsjGWi
— Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 26, 2019
Comments
Anonymous says
crying zombie!
you are the most filthy shit to advice any Kenya on anything.
so,, shut up and keep f**cking.
eo says
Dr Mutua is a Kenyan he is allowed to say his mind no use of abuses.