Governor Mutua humiliates Kalonzo in a by election, Maendeleo Chap Chap wins, Wiper loses

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua took a swipe at Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka after the close of the Mutongoni Ward by-election.

Mutua, reminded Kalonzo that power had shifted to a new reign after the Maendeleo Chap Chap party won the closely contested seat.

The governor, however, through a tweet, stated that the race was not even a competition courtesy of how the party won with ease.

I congratulate Maendeleo Chap Chap Party’s Hon Mati for his victory. This was not a contest between candidates but the beginning of a new revolution to usher in development based leadership not only in the Ukambani region but Kenya as a whole. — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) October 17, 2019



The Chap Chap leader remarked that the victory showed a new regime had taken control in the Ukambani region.

He insinuated that his leadership, in comparison to that of the NASA principal, was based on development and not propaganda.

Mutua’s candidate Musee Mati, bagged the seat after garnering 2,892 votes against Wiper’s Stephen Kithuka’s 2,147.

Kalonzo, before the close of the campaign period given by the IEBC, embarked on a two-day campaign in the hopes of swaying the people of Mutongoni.

Media reports indicated that the move by the leader was a desperate one as he sensed that he might fail come the big day.

In a clear show of panic, information surfaced that politicians affiliated to the party urged voters not to embarrass the veteran politician during the election day.

Mati, like his boss, threw shade at Kalonzo proclaiming that his decision to campaign for Kithuka was below his level.

The new MCA added that the Wiper boss is better placed competing for the nation’s top seat than wasting his time with a lower placed race.

This will be the second blow inflicted on the once vice president of the country, following the loss of the gubernatorial seat in 2017.

Despite winning five out of nine seats in Machakos, the defeat of Wavinya signified that Kalonzo’s rule had met a new match.