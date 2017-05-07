Governor Alfred Mutua COMPLETELY FINISHED As Hon Wavinya Ndeti WINS Wiper Party Nominations and BAGS VP Kalonzo ENDORSEMENT

Wavinya Ndeti has won the repeat Wiper Machakos governor nominations with 227,947 votes on Saturday against Bernard Kiala’s 4,508.

The exercise was repeated after a court ruling that nullified the first round, whose results were 299,312-4,663 in Ndeti’s favour.

Wavinya had said she would defeat Kiala once again. She celebrated her second victory with CCU chairman Peter Ngovi, Machakos Town MP Jackson KIala, Mavoko’s Patrick Makau, her running mate Peter Mathuki and Machakos Town MP aspirant Albanus Mutisya.

Ndeti joined the party under NASA on April 5. She quit membership in 2013 after losing to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua, who was elected on a Wiper ticket but quit to form Maendeleo Chap Chap.

Wiper boss and NASA vice president candidate Kalonzo Musyoka said she is highly likely to become the county’s first woman chief.