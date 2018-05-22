Government Urged To Involve NGO’s In The Big Four Agenda

The government has been urged to involve the private sector in the implementation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “Big Four” agenda.

Global Hope Foundation, Programes Director Edwin Kagiri says for the President to succeed in his agenda, the private sector should be involved to plan and implement the agenda.

Kagiri however says health and food security should be prioritized by the government in the plan.

Under the “Big Four” agenda, the Jubilee administration has prioritized delivering affordable housing, rolling out universal health coverage, increasing the share of manufacturing in the economy and improving food security.

In addition, Kagiri says, the private sector can also compliment the government’s plan by investing in other areas like the education sector.

“Payment of school fees, provision of complete pairs of uniforms and shoes to the needy students will help improve their learning environment. These programmes once done to the required standards will better education standards and in turn improve the performance,” stated Kagiri.

Meanwhile the over 10,000 needy students are set to benefit from local education bursaries courtesy of Global Hope Foundation.

Kagiri says the foundation is planning to sponsor 10,000 destitute children across the country to ensure they acquire secondary and tertiary education.

“The foundation is dedicated to the improvement of quality of life, alleviation of poverty, provision of healthcare, improvement of education, economic empowerment, humanitarian aid, conservation of environment among other areas,” added Kagiri.