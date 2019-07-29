Gov. Waititu should resign, very corrupt- Hon. Kamanda

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu is walking a tightrope after the Director of Public Prosecutions Nordin Haji ordered for his arrest.

A section of leaders opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid has now asked the county boss to resign over graft allegations facing him.

Led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda, the leaders claim that Waititu, who has vowed to stand with DP Ruto, to quit before it is too late.

The politicians insist that the allegations against the lawmaker are serious, and he should leave office without immediate effect to avoid consequences at the end of the day.

Kamanda, who spoke in Olkalau, Nyandarua County on Sunday, said that the war against graft is not targeting any community.

He asked Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen not to attack Haji as he seeks to end the vice in the government.

The governor and his Susan Ndung’u have landed in trouble for allegedly irregularly awarding tenders amounting to Sh580 million.

Kamanda said that it doesn’t make sense for a community to be asked to carry a burden of any individual who stole to benefit himself or herself with the kin.

“No community should carry the burden of one individual. Everyone should carry his or her own cross,” Kamanda said, as quoted Daily Nation.

He also said that he supports President Uhuru Kenyatta in the war against graft before he completes his second and final term in power.