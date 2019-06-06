Gov. Sonko launches TV Show, Exposes Passaris sexual advances towards him

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is known to be a brutal man who say’s it as it is. He has lately cut the figure of a man who can not be trusted with secrets as he has time and again leaked some of them out to the public through leaked phone call conversations.

The latest victim of the master of recorded Phone conversations is Nairobi Women Rep. Esther Passaris.

Passaris is currently feeling the wrath of Sonko who has taken their beef a notch higher.



The Governor, in an interview on Citizen TV’s JKL Show played whatsapp voicenotes of his convesation with Passaris. He also showed a couple of whatsapp chats between them to all but confirm that they have been communicating time and again.

Sonko claimed that Passaris was lying to the public by alleging that he has been avoiding her calls.

Well, the already leaked conversation between Sonko and Passaris also proved that they have been keeping in touch. It is this convo that has since put Passaris on the spotlight especially after it emerged that he made sexual advances towards Sonko after the governor agreed to help him out with a good amount of Cash.

“Let me tell you I must love you a lot..” said Passaris after which Sonko said, “Do not love me but I will still help you”.

Sonko has finally confirmed that Passaris invited him to Intercontinental Hotel where she had already booked a room for them.