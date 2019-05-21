Go for the presidency and we wish you the very best, Orengo tells Gov Joho

Siaya Senator James Orengo has wished Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho all the best in national politics.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday during an Iftar meal organised by the governor, Orengo showered Joho with praises, describing him as a lion.



The renowned lawyer hailed the political prowess of the governor, saying that when Joho starts moving around the country, Deputy President Willam Ruto will be consigned to oblivion.



“I know my deputy party leader Hassan Ali Joho, I want to wish you all the best in this Republic of Kenya. You are a lion. If you go to Siaya, everybody recognises Joho. Everywhere in this country, people recognise Joho. Ruto is gallivanting but when my brother Joho starts moving around the country, Ruto will go to sleep for eternity,” the Siaya senator said.

Moving forward, Orengo called on Joho to stick with Raila, expressing confidence in a 2022 victory.



The flamboyant Mombasa governor is serving his final term, and is expected to venture into national politics after leaving office.

Joho has expressed interest in running for the presidency in 2022.



He is the Deputy Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, and a close ally of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.