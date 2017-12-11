Give Us A Break Please, Stop Insulting Raila, Nkt.

1.None of you wants Secession more than David Ndii.

2. None of you wants to swear in Hon Raila Odinga more than Otiende Amollo.

3. None of you is a master of the law and constitution more than James Orengo.

4. None of you is and ardent supporter of Raila Odinga More than Johnston Muthama.

5 None of you is a hardcore general and a hard tackler more than Miguna Miguna.

Am shocked that;The onyango,otieno,wafula and mwanzia of this facebook are now this evening reasoning like this five combined and hurling insults to Raila Odinga and other comrades…. Awuoro

And Phil Etale adds:

Don’t dare touch that button… my boss has fought for all the freedoms you enjoy today. He spent sleepless nights in the filthy police cells and stuffy jail rooms fighting for you and I. He lost touch with his family fighting for the liberation of the Nation and the emancipation of you and I from bad leadership, dictatorship and corruption. He was mocked and rebuked. Tortured and insulted. He still wants a better Kenya. A better tomorrow. A better home for you, me, our children and our children’s children. He wants a Kenya where the will of the people is respected and that never again should it be subverted by power hungry people. He commands the support of three quarters of the country. He is loved. He is liked. He is respected. BY MANY. He is feared. He is hated. He is loathed. BY A FEW. A selfless man he is. Those calling him a coward have never been through what he has. He will LIBERATE KENYA. The day is coming. SOON.

Anyway The word is #PostponedNotCancelled