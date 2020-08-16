Gideon Moi, Murathe, Orengo, Peter Kenneth meeting at Francis Atwoli as Cabinet Reshuffle beckons

Senator Gideon Moi, David Murathe, Peter Kenneth, James Orengo, Maoka Maore, Junet Mohamed and Hon. William Kamket being hosted by COTU boss Francis Atwoli at his Ildamat home, Kajiado county.

The meeting is taking place as rumours of a cabinet reshuffle dominate public debates.

“Ruthless reshuffle and force-out awaits all the incompetent Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries.Uhuru Kenyatta and Rt Hon Raila Odinga want persons who are decent and proficient to delivery of services. The President is unstoppable in its track to deliver services”.- Murathe posted on his Facebook page