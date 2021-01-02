Gideon Moi being blocked from accessing Nandi Talai elders is sweet revenge- DP Ruto allies brag

When Gideon Moi blocked visitors from seeing his father you didn’t mention 2007/2008, When Talai youth block him from seeing their fathers you suddenly pop up with 2007/2008 ata wewe Moses wachanga upus. If Karma is a bitch, then let him do his thing ! https://t.co/J7fEIVFnY6 — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) January 2, 2021

I have received reports that Senator Gideon Moi was blocked by Nandi residents from visiting Talai elders this morning. This is backward. This is primitive. This is wrong. This is the Kenya that we left behind in 2007-2008. Huko haturudi. Tolerance is a must pic.twitter.com/iNmNxUje1r — NoReferendumBeforeElections (@HonMoses_Kuria) January 2, 2021

Everyone is free to do politics in any part of this country. I will never tire from saying this. Political civility and peace are not favours you dish out to other Kenyans. Its an obligation under the constitution. Unpleasant fact: 2007/2008 was borne out of intolerance. — NoReferendumBeforeElections (@HonMoses_Kuria) January 2, 2021

Look at this idiot. How do you say that and keep singing Christian songs and posting here. Do you do an eye to an eye? Warlords are known. — Paul Davies (@pauldaviddavies) January 2, 2021

Gideon Moi has the machinery and resources to airlift them to wherever he wants to meet them at anyway. Just because he blocked William Ruto from accessing his Dad shouldn't really be a biggie here. One day, Ruto's kids will be referred to as DYNASTIES by HUSTLERS then. Karma! — Chieftain. (@Masinde001) January 2, 2021

There's no sarcasm in that.Thats the https://t.co/yVFYDZSFGq do the Nandis expect Ruto to be tolerated in other parts of Kenya if they become intolerant to other leaders visiting their region? Kenyans are watching. — Fredrick Were (@FreddWere) January 2, 2021

Tunawajua vizuri.

When you've fully used someone in attaining your political goals the person becomes satan.

Our first president baba Jayden killed several politicians who tried questioning his leadership na hatujaongea. — Danny (@dancan_matunda) January 2, 2021