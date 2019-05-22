Hon Binyavanga Wainaina is DEAD, was Uhuru advisor and gay rights activist

Renown Kenyan author and gay rights activist Binyavanga Wainana has passed on

The author died on Tuesday May 21 at 10PM after a stroke. The 47-year-old founder of literary magazine Kwani was a vocal gay rights activists and was set to marry his boyfriend this year in South Africa.

Wainaina once served as President Uhuru advisor on matters culture during his first term in office 2013-2017

He was set to do a documentary on homosexuality and always asked Kenyans to speak on the issue.

He suffered stroke in 2016.