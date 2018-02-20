Gangster City MCA On The Spot Over Sprawling Scandals

By Moses Mwaura

The Nairobi County Asembly is now on the spotlight after it emerged that cartels that used to operate during the reign of former Governor Evans Kidero are still intact.

The Jubilee MCA and Assembly Majority Leader, Abdi Guyo who has in the past been linked to the Kayole-based notorious Gaza gang has now emerged as the KING of cartels at the Nairobi County Assembly.

Guyo who is well connected within the police network, is accused of funding Gaza, in a confessional book, authoured by a transformed gang member. “ Our funding comes from our leaders, MCA Guyo and MP Ndirash and the money we take from business people for security, read the boo seen by an NTV investigative reporter.

Here is the exclusive feature aired by NTV in 2017 linking Guyo to the Gaza gang which is involved in carjacking, rape and armed robbery.



At least five Jubilee MCAs who have challenged Guyo’s cartel at City Hall have been dewhipped. Among those affected is Mark Ndung’u, Paul Ndong’, MCA ‘’Defao” among others.

Guyo has already threatened to take action against those who are against his leadership and one of the MCAs who is opposed to Guyo’s scandalous lifestyle has now received a life threatening text message from the gangster MCA.

Here is the screenshot of the SMS message from Guyo to the Jubilee MCA



Meanwhile President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party is considering taking disciplinary action against Guyo for allegedly sponsoring a motion in the assembly to debate the conduct of fellow Jubilee leader and EALA MP Simon Mbugua.

While debating the anti-Mbugua motion in the assembly, Guyo accused the former Kamukunji MP of intimidating and issuing orders to senior officers at City Hall, although the claims have already been dismissed by Governor Sonko.

State House has already gotten wind of the Guyo’s corrupt lifestyle and top Jubilee Party officials have now been instructed to issue a warning letter to the untouchable city MCA.

We will keep you posted on the latest from State House concerning the Gangster City MCA.