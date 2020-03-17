Kenya Today

FULL VIDEO: Coronavirus cannot stop reggae, if it touches Raila, will disband the country

BBI reggae is strong,Coronavirus cannot stop the message and if it touches Supreme Leader Raila Amolo Odinga then we better disband the country hahaha WATCH FULL VIDEO below, he also had a message to landlords saying they should be quarantined !


