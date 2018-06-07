FULL LIST Of New Parastatal Appointments Made By President Uhuru

List of new appointments by Uhuru, Mt Kenya and Rift Valley dominate, zero hand shake effect. Check out full list
Here is the full list of new parastatal heads and board members:
1. Charles Oyugi Owino, Chairperson, South Nyanza Sugar Company Limited
2. Rita Kavashe, Chairperson, Kenya Roads Board
3. Wanyala Iyaya, Chairperson, Consolidated Bank Limited Board
4. Kariithi Kibuga Kinyua, Chairperson, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
5. James Teko Lopoyetum, Chairperson, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation
6. Peter N. Kiguta, Chairperson, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics
7. Suleiman Shabhal, Chairperson, Kenya Trade Network Agency
8. Gershom Otachi, Chairperson, Geothermal Development Company
9. Geoffrey Kamau Kibui, Chairperson, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Center
10. Doyo Godana, Non-Executive Chairperson, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Board
11. Benjamin Cheboi, Non-Executive Chairperson, Agricultural Development Corporation
12. Mudzo Nzili, Non-Executive Chairperson, National Irrigation Board
13. Michael G. Waweru, Chairperson, Kenya Railways Corporation
14. Gichira Kibaara, Chairperson, Non-Governmental Organization Coordination Board
15. Joseph Kibwana Gen (Rtd), Chairperson, Kenya Ports Authority
16. Julius Waweru Karangi Gen (Rtd), Non-Executive Chairperson, National Social Security Fund
17. Ochiba Lukandu, chairperson, National Cancer Institute of Kenya
18. Amos Ntimama, member, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation Board
19. Miriam Gaituri, member, Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board
20. Hillary Barchok, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board
21. Margaret Makumi, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board
22. Stephen Gichohi Gichuhi, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board
23. Swaleh Khadara, member, Coast Development Authority Board
24. Beatrice Gambo, member, Coast Development Authority Board
25. George Kethi, Coast Development Authority Board
26. Omar Famau, member, Coast Development Authority Board
27. Ibrahim Sane, member, Coast Development Authority Board
28. Ndegwa Julius Kariuki, member, Coast Development Authority Board
29. Mushenga Ruga Vya, member, Coast Development Authority Board
30. Abdalla Amina, member, Coast Development Authority Board
34. John Kipkosgei Birech, board member, Capital Markets Authority
35. Freshia Mugo-Waweru, board member, Capital Markets Authority
40. Vincent Mwasia Mutua, board member, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board
41. George Ogalo, board member, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board
42. Judy Miruka, board member, Non-Governmental Organizations Coordinating Board
43. Lilian Mahiri Zaja, commissioner, Energy Regulatory Commission
44. Samuel Nyanchama Maugo, commissioner, Energy Regulatory Commission
45. Daula Omar, board member, Kenya Ferry Services Limited
46. Naima Amir, board member, Kenya Ferry Services Limited
47. Nelly Yatich, board member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board
48. Kamau Kuria, boad member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board
49. Ann Too, board member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board
50. Peter Kid Gibendi, board member, Kenya Ports Authority
51. Mary Ngare, board member, Kenya Ports Authority
52. Conrad Thorpe, board member, Kenya Ports Authority
53. Kariuki Njiri, board member, Kenya Ports Authority
54. Alice Mwaisaka, board member, Kenya Ports Authority
55. Carole Ayugi, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
56. Charles Mutyetu Mwanzia (Rtd) Maj. Gen, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
57. Judy Kiniti, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
58. Chris Chirchir Kuto, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority
59. Hellen Nyaruai Wamuiga, board member, Kenya Railways Corporation
60. John Kimanthi Maingi, board member, Kenya Railways Corporation
61. Gladys Janet Mbindyo, board member, National Housing Corporation
62. Wainaina Kinyanjui, board member, National Housing Corporation
63. Mark Rotich, board member, Pest Control Products Board
64. Moses Merkalei Atuoko, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service
65. Lucky C. Lotole, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service
66. Rose W. Njeru, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service
67. Paul Kimurto, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service
68. Isaac Meroka Mbeche, board member, Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute
69. Robert Mburu, board member, Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute
70. Jean Njiru, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
71. Gladys Kasia Ngao, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
72. John Owuor Onyango K’Obado, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
73. Hassan Osman, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
74. Tabitha Mbungu Maungi, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
75. Martin Ogindo, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
76. Paul Kibet Chebor, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
77. Roba Sharu Duba, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
78. Peter Chemuigut, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation
79. Zainabu Chidzuga, board member, National Irrigation Board
80. Grace Kiptui, board member, National Irrigation Board
81. Wambui Nyutu, board member, National Irrigation Board
82. Stanley Ntutu, board member, National Irrigation Board
83. Francis Gichohi, board member, National Irrigation Board
84. Japheth Rutere, board member, National Irrigation Board
85. David Lazaro Wafula, member, National Cereals and Produce Board
86. Jinaro Kibet, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company
87. Rita Achieng Okuthe, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company
88. Winnie Mukami, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company
89. Walter Ongeti, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre
90. John Gethi Muraya, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre
91. Bernadette Misoi, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre
92. Ruth Okowa, board member, Kenya Medical Training College
93. Mithamo Muchiri, board member, Kenya Medical Training College
94. Caroli Omondi, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
95. Daniel Mutiso Nguu, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
96. Margaret Wanjiru Saitoti, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
97. Sam Kibogo Gakunga, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
98. Hillary Sigei, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya
99. Joseph Mutai, board member, Kenya Medical Research Institute Board
100. Constantine Kandie, board member, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital
101. Wambui Mureithi, board member, Kenya Water Towers Agency Board
102. Peter Leitoro, board member, Kenya Forest Service
103. Jane Wamoko, board member, Kenya Forest Service
104. Henry K. Barmao, board member, Kenya Forest Service
105. Jane W. Njuguna, board member, Kenya Forest Service
106. Joel K. Laigong, board member, Kenya Forest Service
107. Peter O. Wandera, board member, Kenya Forest Service
108. Jaswant Singh Rai, board member, Kenya Forest Service
109. Anne Tek, board member, Kenya Forest Service
110. Teresia Mbaika Malokwe, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
111. Augustino Neto, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
112. Barnabas Njiru Mitaru, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
113. Peninah Aloo Obudho, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
114. Halima Ware, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
115. Juma Ngeywa, board member, National Environmental Management Authority
116. Elias Busienei, board member, Kenya Leather Development Council
117. Raphael Letimalo, board member, Kenya Leather Development Council
118. Joy Sanda Ojiambo, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
119. Judith Wanjiku Kibaki, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
120. Putunoi Godfrey Kampan, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
121. Theresa Chepkony, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
122. Peter Njoka, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
123. Washington Makodingo, board member, Kenya Investment Authority
124. Marion Mutugi, trustee, National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees
125. Joseph Lemasolai Lekuton, trustee, National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees
