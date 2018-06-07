FULL LIST Of New Parastatal Appointments Made By President Uhuru

List of new appointments by Uhuru, Mt Kenya and Rift Valley dominate, zero hand shake effect. Check out full list

Here is the full list of new parastatal heads and board members:

1. Charles Oyugi Owino, Chairperson, South Nyanza Sugar Company Limited

2. Rita Kavashe, Chairperson, Kenya Roads Board

3. Wanyala Iyaya, Chairperson, Consolidated Bank Limited Board

4. Kariithi Kibuga Kinyua, Chairperson, National Oil Corporation of Kenya

5. James Teko Lopoyetum, Chairperson, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation

6. Peter N. Kiguta, Chairperson, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics

7. Suleiman Shabhal, Chairperson, Kenya Trade Network Agency

8. Gershom Otachi, Chairperson, Geothermal Development Company

9. Geoffrey Kamau Kibui, Chairperson, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Center

10. Doyo Godana, Non-Executive Chairperson, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital Board

11. Benjamin Cheboi, Non-Executive Chairperson, Agricultural Development Corporation

12. Mudzo Nzili, Non-Executive Chairperson, National Irrigation Board

13. Michael G. Waweru, Chairperson, Kenya Railways Corporation

14. Gichira Kibaara, Chairperson, Non-Governmental Organization Coordination Board

15. Joseph Kibwana Gen (Rtd), Chairperson, Kenya Ports Authority

16. Julius Waweru Karangi Gen (Rtd), Non-Executive Chairperson, National Social Security Fund

17. Ochiba Lukandu, chairperson, National Cancer Institute of Kenya

18. Amos Ntimama, member, Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation Board

19. Miriam Gaituri, member, Anti-Money Laundering Advisory Board

20. Hillary Barchok, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board

21. Margaret Makumi, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board

22. Stephen Gichohi Gichuhi, member, Retirement Benefits Authority Board

23. Swaleh Khadara, member, Coast Development Authority Board

24. Beatrice Gambo, member, Coast Development Authority Board

25. George Kethi, Coast Development Authority Board

26. Omar Famau, member, Coast Development Authority Board

27. Ibrahim Sane, member, Coast Development Authority Board

28. Ndegwa Julius Kariuki, member, Coast Development Authority Board

29. Mushenga Ruga Vya, member, Coast Development Authority Board

30. Abdalla Amina, member, Coast Development Authority Board

31. Joyce K. Muchena, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority

32. Paul K. K. Cheboi, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority

33. Douglas Kailanya, board member, Insurance Regulatory Authority

34. John Kipkosgei Birech, board member, Capital Markets Authority

35. Freshia Mugo-Waweru, board member, Capital Markets Authority

40. Vincent Mwasia Mutua, board member, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board

41. George Ogalo, board member, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse Board

42. Judy Miruka, board member, Non-Governmental Organizations Coordinating Board

43. Lilian Mahiri Zaja, commissioner, Energy Regulatory Commission

44. Samuel Nyanchama Maugo, commissioner, Energy Regulatory Commission

45. Daula Omar, board member, Kenya Ferry Services Limited

46. Naima Amir, board member, Kenya Ferry Services Limited

47. Nelly Yatich, board member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board

48. Kamau Kuria, boad member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board

49. Ann Too, board member, Geothermal Development Company Limited Board

50. Peter Kid Gibendi, board member, Kenya Ports Authority

51. Mary Ngare, board member, Kenya Ports Authority

52. Conrad Thorpe, board member, Kenya Ports Authority

53. Kariuki Njiri, board member, Kenya Ports Authority

54. Alice Mwaisaka, board member, Kenya Ports Authority

55. Carole Ayugi, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority

56. Charles Mutyetu Mwanzia (Rtd) Maj. Gen, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority

57. Judy Kiniti, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority

58. Chris Chirchir Kuto, board member, Kenya Civil Aviation Authority

59. Hellen Nyaruai Wamuiga, board member, Kenya Railways Corporation

60. John Kimanthi Maingi, board member, Kenya Railways Corporation

61. Gladys Janet Mbindyo, board member, National Housing Corporation

62. Wainaina Kinyanjui, board member, National Housing Corporation

63. Mark Rotich, board member, Pest Control Products Board

64. Moses Merkalei Atuoko, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service

65. Lucky C. Lotole, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service

66. Rose W. Njeru, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service

67. Paul Kimurto, board member, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service

68. Isaac Meroka Mbeche, board member, Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute

69. Robert Mburu, board member, Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute

70. Jean Njiru, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation

71. Gladys Kasia Ngao, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation

72. John Owuor Onyango K’Obado, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation

73. Hassan Osman, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation

74. Tabitha Mbungu Maungi, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation

75. Martin Ogindo, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation

76. Paul Kibet Chebor, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation

77. Roba Sharu Duba, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation

78. Peter Chemuigut, board member, Agricultural Development Corporation

79. Zainabu Chidzuga, board member, National Irrigation Board

80. Grace Kiptui, board member, National Irrigation Board

81. Wambui Nyutu, board member, National Irrigation Board

82. Stanley Ntutu, board member, National Irrigation Board

83. Francis Gichohi, board member, National Irrigation Board

84. Japheth Rutere, board member, National Irrigation Board

85. David Lazaro Wafula, member, National Cereals and Produce Board

86. Jinaro Kibet, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company

87. Rita Achieng Okuthe, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company

88. Winnie Mukami, board member, Kenya Pipeline Company

89. Walter Ongeti, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre

90. John Gethi Muraya, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre

91. Bernadette Misoi, board member, Kenya Animal Genetics Resource Centre

92. Ruth Okowa, board member, Kenya Medical Training College

93. Mithamo Muchiri, board member, Kenya Medical Training College

94. Caroli Omondi, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya

95. Daniel Mutiso Nguu, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya

96. Margaret Wanjiru Saitoti, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya

97. Sam Kibogo Gakunga, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya

98. Hillary Sigei, board member, National Oil Corporation of Kenya

99. Joseph Mutai, board member, Kenya Medical Research Institute Board

100. Constantine Kandie, board member, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

101. Wambui Mureithi, board member, Kenya Water Towers Agency Board

102. Peter Leitoro, board member, Kenya Forest Service

103. Jane Wamoko, board member, Kenya Forest Service

104. Henry K. Barmao, board member, Kenya Forest Service

105. Jane W. Njuguna, board member, Kenya Forest Service

106. Joel K. Laigong, board member, Kenya Forest Service

107. Peter O. Wandera, board member, Kenya Forest Service

108. Jaswant Singh Rai, board member, Kenya Forest Service

109. Anne Tek, board member, Kenya Forest Service

110. Teresia Mbaika Malokwe, board member, National Environmental Management Authority

111. Augustino Neto, board member, National Environmental Management Authority

112. Barnabas Njiru Mitaru, board member, National Environmental Management Authority

113. Peninah Aloo Obudho, board member, National Environmental Management Authority

114. Halima Ware, board member, National Environmental Management Authority

115. Juma Ngeywa, board member, National Environmental Management Authority

116. Elias Busienei, board member, Kenya Leather Development Council

117. Raphael Letimalo, board member, Kenya Leather Development Council

118. Joy Sanda Ojiambo, board member, Kenya Investment Authority

119. Judith Wanjiku Kibaki, board member, Kenya Investment Authority

120. Putunoi Godfrey Kampan, board member, Kenya Investment Authority

121. Theresa Chepkony, board member, Kenya Investment Authority

122. Peter Njoka, board member, Kenya Investment Authority

123. Washington Makodingo, board member, Kenya Investment Authority

124. Marion Mutugi, trustee, National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees

125. Joseph Lemasolai Lekuton, trustee, National Social Security Fund Board of Trustees