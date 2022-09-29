Fruits of joy to top politicians after dumping Raila, see how and who!

1.MOSES WETANGULA left Raila. Today, he’s the speaker of the national assembly.

2.Hon Musalia W Mudavadi left Raila. Today he’s the prime cabinet secretary.

3.AMAZON KINGI left Raila. Today he’s the speaker of the senate.

4.ELIUD OWALO left Raila. Today he’s the CS for ICT.

5.Ababu Namwamba left Raila. Today he’s the CS for youth, sports and arts.

6.Hon. Aisha Jumwa Katana left Raila. Today she’s the CS for Public Service and gender.

7.Dr. Alfred Mutua left Raila. Today he’s CS for foreign affairs.

8.William Samoei Ruto left Raila. Today he’s The President of Republic Of Kenya

WHAT IS REALLY HAPPENING