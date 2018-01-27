”French Firm OT-Morpho Confirmed Raila Won August Elections”- Orengo

The French Firm, OT-Morpho who provided the servers for the 8/8/2017 Kenyan Presidential Elections, in their response to the EU election mission observers in kenya, released the results of the 8/8/2917 Kenyan presidential election.
The result of the 8/8/17 Presidential election as provided by OT-Morpho to EU observer mission to kenya, copies of which was made available to both the Kenyan government and the opposition party is as follows:
Raila Odinga- ODM : 8,104,744 [50.54%]
Uhuru Kenyatta-Jubilee: 7,908,215 [48%]
OT-Morpho in their deposition states that:
“Our company had no legal jurisdiction to announce the results of that election. Our contractual agreement with IEBC was to capture the results of election as voting progressed.
The results of the Kenyan presidential election as captured by our server on Election Day were provided to IEBC as per the terms of our contract.
We had no powers to compel or dictate to IEBC what results to announce. We are therefore not liable if the wrong or altered results were announced.”
This confirms what we have all along known that Jubilee were not able to and did not win the 8/8/2017 elections.
The announcement by IEBC that Uhuru won the 8/8/17 elections were subsequently annulled.
Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka remains the legally elected President and Deputy President of kenya.
Comments
Anonymous says
Tibim!baba aapishwe mara moja!uthamakistan give us a break from electoral theft.
Anonymous says
matako aapishiwe tz bt not kenya
John Wabweni says
Rails should be sworn at once,,
Anonymous says
what? kumira kumira
Ulrich ochieng says
Tibim Baba is areal Joshua apishwe maramoja
Anonymous says
kwa choo
mukasa says
let mr. Uhuru give RAILA his seat, wakenya walidecide!
Anonymous says
Raila igweeee…Kalonzo tialalaaa
Humphrey says
God knows!!
Stephen says
what we need in our country is peace and unity,regardless of who is in power.
ojiambo says
don’t just talk that you need piece regardless, what do you mean? you mean Raila should just sit and watch his victory forcefully taken by Uhuru?
Anonymous says
ee Kwny ata do
anonymous says
wenye wivu wajinyonge.Mvumilivu hula mbivu.He who loughs last……
Anonymous says
Baba eat that Bible Asap!!! Then leave the rest to us the NRM soldiers
ChiethRuto says
baba kuome tibim.baba atakula bible mupende musipende ata angani ju ju ju kabisa.