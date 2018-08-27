EX Ugenya MP David Ochieng Claims His Life is in Danger Days after He won Petition against Chris Karan

Former Ugenya Member of Parliament David Ochieng’ now says the numerous threats on his life could be linked to an impending by-election.

The ex-legislator on Monday morning recorded a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi.

Ochieng has attributed the alleged threats on his life to the looming Ugenya by-election after the Court of Appeal upheld the nullification of Chris Karan’s election.

“I believe these threats emanate from the impending parliamentary by-elections in Ugenya following the High Court and Court of Appeal’s nullification of the last elections,” wrote the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party founder.

The Court of Appeal on August 16, 2018, upheld the High Court decision to nullify the election of Ugenya Member of Parliament Chris Karan.

While delivering the ruling, Justice Hannah Okwengu stated that the elections were marred with malpractices.

Karan had filed the appeal after the High Court in Kisumu previously annulled his election saying the process was not free and fair.