Former Ndhiwa MP Agostino Neto registers new party to help DP Ruto in Nyanza

Former Ndhiwa MP Agostino Neto and close ally to deputy president William Ruto has finalised the registration and has already been issued a certificate for United Green Movement party.

Mr Neto, lost in ODM primaries in 2017 and subsequent polls to Martin Owino, the current MP in the South Nyanza constituency.

The former MP complained about the outcome and has lately been associated with a link to DP William Ruto. He has often denied the claims.

ODM party is facing a rebellion in her Nyanza bedrock. Early this year, David Ochieng’ of MDG beat Chris Karan of ODM in Ugenya, results which however, did not seem to bother Mr Odinga.

“The elections in Embakasi South and Ugenya have proved that indeed the Honourable Raila’s word is the most serious one within ODM and among our supporters,” said Junet Mohamed, who is also the Minority Whip in the National Assembly.

Mr Odinga said the by-elections were closely contested adding that he had no problem with Mr David Ochieng’. He insisted that the party is very strong.