Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke Ditches Kalonzo’s Wiper Party

Former Nairobi County Deputy Governor Jonathan Mueke has resigned from the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Democratic Movement – Kenya.

In a letter dated September 4, 2020, Mueke also resigned from the party’s National Executive Council, and as an ordinary party member.

Mueke thanked the Wiper Movement for granting him a chance to run as the party’s flag bearer as he ran for Westlands parliamentary seat in 2007 and as former governor Evans Kidero’s deputy in 2013 and 2017 general elections.

In his resignation letter, Mueke cited that Kenya’s evolving political landscape, coupled with the kind of change required to bring the promise of a better tomorrow for Kenya’s youthful population has forced him to pursue a different political path than what Wiper currently represents.

Over the recent past, several politicians have been seen ditch their political parties, with them failing to publicly declare their next political destination.

Former Amani National Congress (ANC) party secretary General Barrack Muluka last month resigned from the Musalia Mudavadii-led party, saying that he did so to give the party boss enough political space.

Few days later, former ODM leader Raila Odinga political strategist Eliud Owalo also tendered his resignation from ANC, citing similar reasons as those of Muluka.

Ditching political parties is however, expected to be witnessed more as politicians continue to realign themselves ahead of 2022 general election.