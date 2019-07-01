Hon Musa Sirma dumps DP Ruto for Gedion Moi’s KANU

Former Cabinet Minister for East African and Regional Cooperation, Musa Sirma, dumped DP William Ruto and joined KANU’s Gideon Moi on Sunday.

Sirma, during the ceremony which took place at the Baringo Senator’s Alphega home in Mogotio Constituency, denounced the famous 2006 Eldama Ravine declaration that saw the Kalenjin community rally behind Ruto as the community spokesperson.

The former Eldama Ravine MP recalled that the declaration was the one that made DP Ruto the deputy president and a Kalenjin elder, hence his current political status

“I regret that pronouncement and apologise to the Kalenjin community for the declaration. I did not know that I was supporting a leader who could be against me with time,” Sirma regretted.

It was in Sirma’s Eldama Ravine Constituency that MPs from the Kalenjin community converged and endorsed Ruto, who was then Eldoret North MP, for president on an ODM-Kenya ticket ahead of the 2007 elections. Sirma thereafter led a team of crusaders in revolting against the Moi family in the North Rift.

“I have accepted to work and assure you we will walk together. Someone should not tell us Gideon is a son to a dynasty. It’s better to have a dynasty than a corrupt individual,” Sirma declared.

Gideon applauded Sirma’s decision, saying he was ready to work with leaders like the former MP, who were genuine and honest. According to him, Kanu party was quietly conducting recruitment even as it supported President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government, as it planned to be part of the government in 2022.

He dismissed claims that he had been blocking politicians from seeing former President Daniel Moi at the latter’s Kabarak home.

“I’m not a watchman. You cannot ambush former President Daniel Moi. Even President Uhuru makes arrangements. I also don’t just enter his place anyhow. There are protocols, just make arrangements,” Gideon stated.

Sirma, who was accompanied by 300 supporters and members of the Lembus Council of Elder, was immediately declared the Eldama Ravine sub-county KANU branch chairman.