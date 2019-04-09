Former Kiambu Governor Kabogo calls on Tanga Tanga team to join corruption war

Former Kiambu governor William Kabogo has called on Kenyans to come out and fight the corruption that is eating the economy.

The former states that the vice has the potential to wipe out the entire nation.

He pointed out that a majority of the Kenyan leaders have been seeking leadership positions with an aim of looting public coffers instead of serving the subjecting millions of people into abject poverty.

Kabogo has been leading voice in the anti-graft crusade, he has severally cautioned fellow politicians against ethnicizing and politicizing the war against corruption.

“I plead with you my fellow citizens of ROK, let’s all rise up together as a nation and fight against corruption. It is like cancer if we don’t win against it, then it is a matter of time before it wipes out the entire nation like never before,” he said.

The appeal comes in the wake of a section of Rift Valley leaders claiming that the war against graft is targeting leaders from a particular community in the region.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) — without backing their claims with any evidence — said the anti-corruption fight was no longer objective but had been weaponized to deny some regions major development projects.

While also speaking to a local TV station, Kabogo said that the realization of big 4 agenda will not be tenable due to high cases of corruption.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) — without backing their claims with any evidence — said the anti-corruption fight was no longer objective but had been weaponized to deny some regions major development projects.

While also speaking to a local TV station, Kabogo said that the realization of big 4 agenda will not be tenable due to high cases of corruption.

“Uhuru;s big 4 agenda might not be realistic due to high cases of corruption,he shouldn’t spare anyone including his close allies,” kabogo said.

He challenged all MPs to join hands and objectively conduct oversight on government projects, blow the whistle when there is a scandal regardless of who the suspects are and their affiliation.

“To win this war we must ensure we conduct serious oversight and wade away culprits who seek to benefit through pilferage of resources,” he said.

The head of state had earlier stated that the fight on corruption is meant to streamline the institution across the Country.

Uhuru said that no one including his family members or political allies will be spared.

“I will not spare anyone on the fight against corruption in the Country,whether a family member or close political allies,”he said.