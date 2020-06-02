Former KANU strongman Biwott wife Prof Kamar unopposed as Senate Deputy Speaker

Uasin Gishu Senator Prof. Margaret Kamar to succeed Prof. Kithure Kindiki UNOPPOSED as Senate Deputy Speaker, after all the four contestants in the race pulled out.

Prof Kamar is the second wife of the former minister the late power-man Nicholas Biwoot, she is among the five candidates who submitted their nomination papers and relevant credentials as per Senate standing orders. The other five have all withdrawn from the race leaving her unopposed.

The other candidate who had declared interest but withdrew from the race include; Retired Justice Steward Madzayo (Kilifi –ODM), Charles Kibiru (Kirinyaga – Independent), Isaac Mwaura (nominated – Jubilee) and Judith Pareno (nominated –ODM).

Earlier reports indicated that NASA and Jubilee were working towards fronting one candidate to avoid competition and to totally lock out DP Ruto sympathizers.

Senate Majority Whip Hon Irungu Kang’ata, has confirmed Uhuru’s choice adding that it will also go a long way in promoting gender balance

In a tweet, the Murang’a senator said, “Those inquiring about tomorrow’s Senate Deputy Speakers election. All contestants are very capable and qualified. However, Jubilee supports women empowerment. I endorse Prof Margaret Kamar.”

Controversial Ruto nominated senator Millicent Omanga was also on the list of applicants seeking to replace Kindiki but did not meet the deadline set by the speaker and thus opted out, it was alleged that she was playing what Nairobians call VIPINDREE.

“As at the close of nomination period, a total of five nomination papers for election to the office of Deputy Speaker had been returned to the office of the clerk of the senate,” said clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

“The election shall be held at the sitting of the Senate scheduled to be held on June 2, 2020 at 2.30pm,” Nyegenye added.

Standing Order No7 dictates that a person will become the deputy speaker after garnering two-thirds of the votes.

Should they not get the required votes in the first round, those in first and second place will contest for the seat in another round of voting.

Finally, the candidate who gets the majority of the votes will be declared the winner.

Earlier today President Uhuru seemed to relax extreme anti-Ruto measures and spared National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale the purge during the Jubilee coalition Parliamentary Group meeting. The president postponed to make changes in Parliamentary committees but promised to do so in coming weeks a move that was a big relieve for Tanga Tanga in what was billed as Bloody Tuesday meeting.