Former assistant minister and veteran politician Elisha Godhana is dead

Elisha Godana, the former assistant minister of Information and Broadcasting in the former President Daniel Moi’s government is dead.

According to multiple reports, Godhana who also served as Marsabit South MP in the first parliament between 1963 and 1967 died on Thursday after a short illness.

The veteran politician was undergoing treatment at at Marsabit County Referral Hospital.

Between 1974 and 1979, the late Godhana also served as the MP for Marsabit North before being recruited to Mzee Moi’s cabinet.

In 2004, Godhana who was a member of the Burji community, during a National Constitutional Review Conference in Kenya, revealed that the government’s failure to recognize the Burji almost kept the community from being invited to the constitutional conference.

It was only when the former assistant raised a red flag, were the Burji allowed observer status at the conference. Without his action, they would have been excluded from the national consciences at this crucial point of writing Kenya’s future.