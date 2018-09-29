‘Forget 2022 If You Can’t Stop Your Allies Stealing From Us’- Kalenjin Farmers Warn DP Ruto

Senate Majority leader Hon Kipchumba Murkomen was publicly humiliated by his constituents in-front of the whole house of the senate sitting in Uasin Gisu county headquarters -Eldoret.

The angry farmers did not mince words as they teared into DP Ruto’s allies for stealing from them through the national cereals and produce board maize scandal. The farmers told a visibly angry Murkomen to his face that his boss DP Ruto should pack and retire with Uhuru ahead of 2022 general election for he has failed to help the maize farmers in his backyard.



Earlier senator Gideon Moi received a super warm reception as he made triumphant entry into Eldoret, popularly known as home of champions. The farmers singled out Senator James Orengo, senator Moi and Senator Wetangula as senior and able leaders who should champion maize farmers interests.