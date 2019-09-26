FORD Kenya compromised, to support Jubilee candidate Macdonald Mariga

FORD-Kenya candidate in Kibra by-election, Eng. Khamisi Butichi to drop his bid and throw weight behind Jubilee’s Macdonald Mariga courtesy of DP Ruto.

REVEALED: How Ruto is using Wetang’ula in Kibra

The FORD-Kenya candidate in the Kibra by-election, Eng Butichi Khamis is due to drop his bid anytime now and throw his weight behind Jubilee’s MacDonald Mariga, in a carefully scripted political plot intented to earn FORD-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula a huge payday courtesy of DP William Ruto. According to reliable sources, Butichi who has hardly held a rally or roadshow, had no intention of vying but was being used as a mere pawn in a larger scheme to lure Luhya voters, specifically Bukusus, towards Jubilee’s Mariga and away from ANC’s Eliud Owalo. In the process, Wetang’ula would be paid Sh200 million, wired to a secret offshore account, to be shared among the candidate and top FORD-Kenya leaders among them Chris Wamalwa who is preparing for a Gubernatoria run in 2022 and is desperate to raise a warchest.

BY Sadiq Saad