“Focus on Development, Stop Witch Hunt”-Hon Kuttuny Warns Uhuru

Jubilee MPs from Rift Valley have warned President Uhuru that he is messing his legacy with continued witch hunt on opposition leaders, Jubilee rebel MPs and disrespecting the rule of law by disobeying court orders.
The legislators on Saturday condemned the arrest of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter saying it is an attempt to intimidate and silence the legislator.
Cheranganyi MP Hon Joshua Kuttuny and Hon Samuel Moroto (Mogotio) said this when they spoke with journalists at Muthaiga police station where Hon Keter has been detained since Friday over alleged fake treasury bills.
Elsewhere Moiben MP Hon Silas Tiren has hit out on statehouse cartels for pushing them out of parliamentary chairmanships on pretext that Uhuru was to appoint hon Buzeki to be Agric CS. He called on DP Ruto to focus on interests of Rift Valley locals and stop chasing wind in Central Kenya.
Comments
Anonymous says
Wake up people, cos you other election robber is very much sleeping and f**king you tribemen in the mirage thinking 2022 he will be there.
The other half of the election robber trying to write a legacy that doesn’t exist, have been looting our taxes and they’ve not been taken to prison as what happened to Hon. Keter cos their is to loot and protect that loot and the looters of those loots.
Nobody works with this oath tribe, the hide behind other tribes as those other tribes wicked misfits do their duty jobs which they don’t want to do themselves. That’s the way they are.
NASA should be your destination option than following the oath people.
Kongoiy.
Koberurok Jehova, okwek tugul. TIBIM!
Anonymous says
Why should Kenyans care Rift Valley Mogotyo Goats ? Why has they been supporting Kikuyus blindly? These walangusis have been warned but ignored everything hence they have been eating nyama Mpaka Muthamaki (kistan) is assured his term legacy .This is just a start please wait for surprises in future, or very soon. Jubilee is in Power who cares kale goats .
Anonymous says
Anonymous says
Meret so.
munene. says
ARE WARTHOGS INATELY FOOLISH/MORON/IMBECILE ANIMALS?????. DO SOME HUMANS BELONG TO THIS ANIMAL TYPE OF CREATION???? SOMEONE PLEASE HELP THE DAMN JUBILEE!!!
Anonymous says
They are beyond help and prayers: cos they’ve been cooked up by Lucifer their god.
Who can even pray for election thieves? They should be eating grass as the real king nepukadneza(sp), cos they are indeed shitholes.
Ford Asili says
Keter looks terrified, uncomfortable and shy being chained. Mheshimiwa, if you want to be vocal please be prepared for the rough life brushing shoulders with police and welcome to world of heros like Miguna Miguna, Babu Owino, Orengo, Muthama, Raila, Joho, Koigi and many others who have put the country ahead of their comfort.