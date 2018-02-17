“Focus on Development, Stop Witch Hunt”-Hon Kuttuny Warns Uhuru

Jubilee MPs from Rift Valley have warned President Uhuru that he is messing his legacy with continued witch hunt on opposition leaders, Jubilee rebel MPs and disrespecting the rule of law by disobeying court orders.

The legislators on Saturday condemned the arrest of Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter saying it is an attempt to intimidate and silence the legislator.

Cheranganyi MP Hon Joshua Kuttuny and Hon Samuel Moroto (Mogotio) said this when they spoke with journalists at Muthaiga police station where Hon Keter has been detained since Friday over alleged fake treasury bills.

Elsewhere Moiben MP Hon Silas Tiren has hit out on statehouse cartels for pushing them out of parliamentary chairmanships on pretext that Uhuru was to appoint hon Buzeki to be Agric CS. He called on DP Ruto to focus on interests of Rift Valley locals and stop chasing wind in Central Kenya.