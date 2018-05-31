FINALLY: Propagandist Mutahi Ngunyi Swallows Own Poop, Acknowledges Raila Is A Statesman

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has made an unexpected confession on Opposition Chief Raila Odinga, hours after the National Prayer Breakfast held at the Safari Park Hotel.

The analyst, known for the ‘Tyranny of numbers’ phrase, said that he never knew he would admit the truth that Raila Odinga was a true statesman.

He added that it took a big man to do what Odinga had done.

“I never THOUGHT I would admit this TRUTH so soon: That RAILA ODINGA is a TRUE statesman. It takes a BIG MAN to do what RAILA has DONE. Bravo Babaman! @RailaOdinga,” he stated.

Mutahi Ngunyi’s remarks came a few hours after Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta asked for one another’s forgiveness for the bad things they had done and said about each other.

The forgiveness was extended to DP Ruto and NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka.

“I was glad to join other leaders and fellow citizens at the annual national prayer breakfast to celebrate the spirit of peace and reconciliation in the country. I intend to do everything in my power going forward to consolidate reconciliation and fight corruption,” said Raila Odinga.

Read more at PULSELIVE.COM