BREAKING: FIGHT BREAKS OUT in Bomet as DP Ruto ally Hon Laboso agents found with pre-marked ballot papers

Agents raised alarm while inspecting ballot boxes before the polling station opened to allow voters to cast their votes. Some of the papers were randomly marked for several candidates in favour of Governor aspirant Joyce Laboso, MP aspirant Sammy Koech and others for MCA race. Agents who discovered the irregularity said that some of marked papers were those that were to be used last Friday during the aborted nomination exercise and others were photocopied locally using a colour printer.

Today’s ballot papers are printed in a different colour from the one that was to be used. Voting has however resumed and residents are casting their ballot. However, voting in Kapletundo Ward has been stopped following missing names of MCA aspirants in the ballot paper. Only six aspirants appear in the ballot despite 15 registering to take part in the exercise. The returning officer was forced to call off the ward representative contest and allow voting for other posts to continue.



UPDATE 1. Tension in Konoin Sub-County

Breaking News: Thousands of marked ballot papers in favour of Hon Laboso confiscated at Mogogosiek trading center, Police holding culprit at Mogogosiek police station..

Two presiding officer has been arrested in Bomet County and pre-marked ballot papers confiscated in the ongoing Jubilee primaries. Matarmat and Kiptulwa polling station presiding officers has been locked up at Bomet police station as investigation over stuffing of ballot boxes with pre-marked papers commenced.



UPDATE 2.

Breaking News: Another Person Arrested again with 10,000 pre-marked ballot papers in Konoin Sub-County…

The ballot papers were marked Joyce Laboso for Gubernatorial and Sammy Koech for MP seat..The culprit had also photocopied several ballot papers dispatched to different polling stations in Bomet

UPDATE: 3

Breaking News :Another Presiding Officer arrested at Kiptulwa.

Rigging allegations are emerging in Bomet East after Presiding officer at Kiptulwa polling station was arrested with pre-marked ballot papers for Gubernatorial Aspirant Joyce Laboso Obonyo and MP Aspirant Beatrice Kones.This comes after another presiding officer was arrested earlier today at Matarmat polling station.

200 Pre-marked ballot papers found at Chemengwa polling stations in Chepalungu polling station ,over 100 voters turned away ,denied to vote .Tension going high..Pre-marked ballot papers were in favour of Gubernatorial Aspirant Joyce Laboso and Area MP Paul Bii Savimbi

UPDATE 4.

Breaking News:No Voting at entire Kapletundo ward over missing names for 8 Aspirants.

No voting for MCA seat in kapletundo,Names of 8 candidates missing on the ballot paper.

Ballot boxes n papers retained at t tallying centre because of the turmoil.



