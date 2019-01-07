Fiery Moses Kuria fires back to Uhuru’s “Washenzi waniache” sentiment

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria fired back at President Uhuru Kenyatta barely hours after his tongue-lashing against those accusing his administration of not doing enough for his Mt Kenya backyard.

Kuria said though he agreed with the President’s position that development is meant for every part of the nation, the outspoken legislator insisted that the Central region is not receiving development projects as it should.

“H.E the President is 100 per cent right…we need development in every corner of this country. It is in that spirit and in line with the President’s position that I believe Mt Kenya also deserves development just like any other region,” he said.

The controversial legislator kicked off a political storm last week when he complained that the region overwhelmingly voted for the Jubilee administration but has no development to show for it.

A visibly agitated Uhuru earlier on Monday said, “Wale wanatapatapa huko na siasa duni, sisi tumesema kwamba maendeleo haitakua inapatikana kwa sababu kiongozi ametoka pahali fulani. (Those moving around with cheap politics, we have decided that development will no longer be distributed according to region the President is from).”

Dismissing the complaining politicians as washenzi (fools), Uhuru insisted that the country has changed and that he would no longer initiate development projects according to the political affiliation of regions.