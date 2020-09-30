Bedroom coup? Governor Waiguru’s husband forced to clarify FB post praising Ruto hustler movement

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waigur’s husband and lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo has been forced to clarify his statement that was praising Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation movement.

Waiganjo raised eyebrows after he made a statement admitting that the hustler movement was spreading and gaining popularity among ordinary voters.

“Confession; I am one of those who dismissed the “hustler” narrative. Surely Kenyans are wiser, I thought. Been in the villages for a couple of days. I am less dismissive…and that’s all I’m gonna say about that,” he stated.

However, the lawyer has come out to clarify that he has not defected to the so called Hustler nation movement, a tag the DP is using to woe voters towards his side ahead of 2022 general election.

The statement that was made by Waiganjo on Facebook was widely shared by Ruto’s online campaign team with some speculating that the lawyer’s sentiments meant he was in support of the DP’s 2022 presidential campaign.

Waiganjo however, said he was merely warning Ruto’s opponents against dismissing the hustler political movement.

“For the UNEQUIVOCAL record I am no part of the Hustler narrative. I know better. I’ve been around a long time. In any event I suspect it’s skin deep. Just do not dismiss it. In the meantime, Do not pigeon hole me,” he said in a Facebook post.