Family of murdered woman Mildred Odira threatened, asks CS Matiangi to intervene

UPDATE: Carrington Odira, brother to the late Mildred Odira who left her place for Ruaraka Uhai Neema hospital and was later found by the police lying lifeless, now says his life is in danger.

This is what the brother is reported to have said;

“We left there[probably Mildred’s place) at 8pm in the night and there were two guys following us (me and my cousin, Boniface Kaseo). Today in the morning around 7am, I opened my gate and found two guys on a motorcycle and they warned me ‘drop Mildred’s case or follow your sister’…Even with all these threats, I am not moved, if Milly’s case will take me to the ground, I am ready, so be it,” he said. “It is so painful, mtu anachinja mtoto wenu kama Mildred (someone’s slaughters one of your siblings like Mildred) then again come to threaten you. Let them come and kill me but the truth will stand.”

Dr. Matiang’i kindly intervene.

Meanwhile Dr Onyango Ochieng jnr says:

I am terribly hurt by the story of that Odira girl who came to my constituency for treatment at Neema Uhai, and was allegedly violated and murdered in the very constituency . Women Reps have really failed women in this nation. S-GBV cases are spiraling out of control. I urge all ladies in this beloved nation to enrol for Judos or Karate classes. All you need is just basic combat skills girls. Most men in Nairobi can’t fight, they are too soft, ask any boychild who was born/bred/raised in the sunshine County of Kisumo. While those men with guns, can’t shoot and if they can, a bullet can only travel in a straight line.

I’d expected Women Reps to have raised an issue in parliament to have all ladies north of 14 years to be equiped with some martial arts like in uganda and South Korea.. But they cant because they are busy stealing husbands from fellow women. If you are a lady friend and I know you personally, I can only urge you to check into a combat class instead of gym. Piny osebiro marach. Those taxis you use are full of maniacs. By the way ladies.. A PEPPER SPRAY is only 1K(Ksh 1000), please buy and keep among your accessories in those NITALALA WAPI bags. A paper spray can disarm any lunatic…