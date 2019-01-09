Exposed: Why DP Ruto is supporting Hon Moses Kuria on development neglect in Central Kenya

As pressure mounts on president uhuru Kenyatta over his “Hao washenzi waniwache (Those fools should leave me alone) remarks, Deputy President William Ruto has come out guns blazing in support of the president but there is a hidden word most kenyans didnt see “Understandably” .

On this Ruto although pretending to have been supporting the president , more weight seems to be on Moses Kuria’s side following his tweet on Tuesday evening.

“After projects promised for decades became a reality under Jubilee many Kenyans especially Jubilee members understandably are asking us for more. This must be tempered with the reality of what we can afford. No region, community or Kenyan will be left behind now or in future,” wrote DP Ruto.

He further said that the jubilee party rolled out a comprehensive development agenda to transform Kenya in 2013 and that the big four agenda will build on that foundation.

The DP’s remarks come amidst reports of an impending division within the Jubilee Party over underdevelopment in Central Kenya.

In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, the Jubilee Deputy Party Leader sought to assure the party members that the government would ensure no region or community is left behind in terms of development.

He further asked the party members to follow the appropriate procedure in addressing their complaints without bringing disrepute to the party leadership.

The remarks were seen to focus on a section of Jubilee members who are increasingly calling for more funds in the presidents backyard.

Rifts within Mt Kenya grabbed the attention of Kenyans when Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria who, at a New Year’s Eve party in Thika, publicly criticized President Kenyatta saying he had neglected his home turf – Central region – and was only focused on other parts of the country as far as development was concerned.

His comments were echoed by his Bahati counterpart Kimani Ngunjiri who also accused the president of neglecting “his people,” adding that the Kikuyu community continues to suffer under the Jubilee administration.

However, in a rejoinder, President Kenyatta, while touring the Coast region on Monday, said his legacy was based on bringing countrywide development as opposed to his home turf alone.