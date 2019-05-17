Exposed: Why DP Ruto engaged in war of words with PS Karanja Kibicho

Drama was, on Wednesday night, witnessed at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) during an alleged clash between Deputy President William Ruto and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

People Daily Newspaper reports that for about 15 minutes, the DP, who was seemingly angry, confronted the PS on claims that he instructed county commissioners and police commanders to shun his functions.

Quoting a source who was present during the dress down, the paper further revealed that Ruto asked the PS to keep to his lane.

He further claimed that Kibicho used his office to control administrators in an effort to frustrate the DP’s 2022 Presidential bid.

The drama reportedly began immediately the DP arrived at the airport, where he had gone to receive President Uhuru Kenyatta from his Rwanda visit. He went straight to Kibicho after spotting him.

“Everyone present including the service commanders were taken by surprise. Nobody uttered a word as the lecture by the visibly angry Ruto continued,” narrated the source.

The DP reportedly mentioned his Turkana visit where the County Commissioner failed to attend claiming that he had received instructions not to show up from the PS.

Our attempts to get to the PS were futile as he was not in the office at the time of publishing this story and no one was allowed to speak on his behalf.

Ruto’s Turkana functions were, however, not the only ones that security from the state never showed up to receive the Deputy President.

In mid-April, Nyeri county administration pulled out its security from his church function. The DP landed in Tetu constituency where he was to be received by security dispatched by the county and the sub-county administration which was conspicuously missing.