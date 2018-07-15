Exposed: What Obama And Raila Discussed; How To End Jubilee Corruption

JULY 15, 2018

MEETING BETWEEN H.E RAILA ODINGA AND PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA:

H.E Raila Odinga this afternoon held talks with visiting former US

President Mr. Barack Obama.

The talks focused on the Building Bridges Initiative of President

Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr. Odinga, youth empowerment and education and

Kenya’s efforts to bring peace to South Sudan.

During the talks, Mr. Obama expressed full support for the Building

Bridges Initiative and the war on corruption.

The former US President called for greater induction of the youth into

the initiative as a way of ensuring its deepening in to the future.

Mr. Obama pledged to initiate a number of programs to empower Kenya’s

youth through his Barack Obama Foundation.

Mr. Obama expressed full support for Kenya’s efforts to bring peace to

South Sudan.

DENNIS ONYANGO

JULY 15, 2018.

