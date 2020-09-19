EXPOSED: What Mt Kenya MPs discussed at Thika Greens meeting;

By Dennis Itumbi

Let us help some people who are trying to weave Narratives.

1. No politics was discussed at Thika Greens.

2. In fact only THREE main people spoke, Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga, Natiional Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya and PS Kibicho.

3. Only 30 MPs attended. Mostly Kieleweke affiliated and others considered moderate.

4. The main message was that The Office of The President -OP – is open for MPs from Mt.Kenya

5. The Second message was that Andrew Wakahiu, the CEO of PDU was available to deal with all Ghost Projects in the region.

6. The third Message was that Wilson Njega, the current Secretary, Internal Security, is the contact person Security matters.

7. The story carried by the Nation was crafted by some people who think they can dictate how we will VOTE. The First call I got from Nation was AT 3.45pm, that was twenty- two minutes before any MP arrived at Thika Greens.

7. Clearly a planted Narrative. Why? I have told you MANY times to know the truth of a story look at who has been quoted.

This Story quotes THREE PEOPLE

a) Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru (Kibicho’s Friend and owner of venue) ” There was no agenda, we were bonding, it was nothing really” – HE ATTENDED MEETING

b) Former MP Dennis Waweru, ” it was Gema leaders meeting ahead of 2022, because we have a big role to play,”

c) Irungu Kangata, ” our region has huge numbers, it was a meeting to discuss how to use those numbers for the election in 2022″ DID NOT ATTEND

The other voices are Alice, Kimani and Ndindi all saying they were not invited.

8. None of those quoted spoke of fielding a Presidential Candidate. The story relies on 99% those who did NOT attend meeting.

9. The meeting agreed there would be another meeting on Saturday, 26th September. Initially it was crafted as a Radicals meeting. But in the well crafted game of perception,chose who attended today were urged to attend the Saturday meeting too.

10. My question is, what is Secret about Development?When will there be a secret meeting at Thika Greens for Coast People? When will there be a secret meeting on Development for North-Eastern people? Or Turksna? Or Luo Nyanza? Or Ukambani?

Are the sub-Cabinet committee meetings not enough to guarantee Development?

Anyway, nothing will happen in the closed door meetings at Thika Green that will NOT be published here in full.

Fresh Games ahead of the alleged unveiling of BBI report within the next 10 days, just before the President flies to Paris, France.

One more unrelated extra detail, Mashujaa Day, with all remaining Constant, itakuwa Kisii. 20th October, 2020

From the #HustlerNation Spokesman Desk.