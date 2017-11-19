Exposed: Why Uhuru Visited Retired President Moi At His Kabaral Home

UHURU MEETING WITH MOI PONDERING WHETHER TO DECLARE STATE OF EMERGENCY*

There is intense pressure within the Jubilee Government to declare a State of Emergency in Kenya.

This comes in the wake of the Supreme Court decision tomorrow.

According to sources privy to the information, a State of Emergency will cement Jubilees grip on power regardless of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

There is fear within Government circles that the Supreme Court could potentially nullify the election for the second time in a row, which would be a big blow to the illegitimately elected Uhuru Kenyatta.

Following this development, Uhuru Kenyatta has rushed to his political mentor, former president Daniel Arap Moi for counsel.

Military choppers believed to have carried president Uhuru were seen in Kabarak today.

According to our sources, there is also increased pressure by the Kenyan Government to control media coverage of the current events occurring in Kenya.

This could not be further from the truth after NTV’s managing editor shared on his twitter handle the Kenya Governments effort to stop last Fridays NASA leaders, the Rt Hon. Raila Odinga home coming rally.

