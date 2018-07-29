Exposed: Uhuru Raila Secret Night Meeting And Impending Cabinet Reshuffle

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Thursday night held a four-hour secret meeting in Kilifi.

The meeting, whose details are still scanty has fueled speculation that the two could have been discussing the anticipated Cabinet reshuffle.

The Sunday Standard reported that Uhuru and Raila held talks in a restaurant within Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County, and only a few aides were in the know. The president flew to Vipingo Ridge on Monday and played golf on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Insiders said that the Head of State has been on a Sabbatical in Mombasa after the grueling year-long electioneering period, post election upheavals and setting up of his second Government. “He said he wanted to be away from office and would probably visit Mombasa or Zanzibar,” said a source close to State House.

Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe said that President Kenyatta had taken time of to work privately and in a quiet environment.

“In his absence from State House he has been working actively on national issues dear to him as well as his pledges to Kenyans,” Murathe said.

On Thursday afternoon, Raila flew to Mombasa and was welcomed by the county officials. From the airport, the Opposition leader is said to have gone straight to Nyali where he opened his new home. Later, the NASA leader and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho joined the president at the restaurant for talks that started at around 8pm and went up to 11pm. At some point, the governor is said to have excused himself and left the two leaders alone.

State House officials and Raila’s team have remained tight-lipped on the agenda of the meeting. At Nyali Golf and Country Club, Kenyatta is said to have maintained a lean team of security men and would go to the club on the three consecutive days in a convoy of two drive and sometimes three cars, avoiding the motorcade that would easily have attracted attention of the residents.

The president is also said to have stayed away from the State House in Mombasa as would have been expected. “He would come here with a lean team say five to seven people and go to play golf, on those occasions, the club would be closed until he leaves, only the members in the club would be allowed to continue with their activities,” said a worker who sought anonymity.

A photo of the Head of State and some of the officials of the Nyali Golf and Country Club at the golf course were posted on the club’s Facebook page on Thursday morning but were pulled down immediately.

There is speculation that Uhuru will effect a far reaching reshuffle that will see some allies of DP Ruto being shown the door and bring on board NASA friendly individuals like Hassan Omar Sarai, Timothy Bosire, Jakoyo Midiwo and Boni Khalwale