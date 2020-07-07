Exposed: The day DP Ruto run mad, ordered CS Eugene Wamalwa to resign, Uhuru was in USA

Ruto is very vindictive. CS Eugene Wamalwa invited him for an Arid and Semi Arid Lands (ASAL) meeting in Malindi. On arrival Ruto saw the attendance and how the public and local leaders were happy and enthusiastic with what CS Wamalwa had done for them, well, this made him (Ruto) jelous given that all the credit was going to CS Wamalwa, in his mind he assumed that Uhuru was grooming Eugene, well for those who don’t know sometimes during the Kibaki regime Eugene Wamalwa was among those deep state had considered as safe hands that President Kibaki could have handed power too, remember Jimmy Kibaki and Tony Gachoka going round the country with Eugene promoting some Youth empowerment? that is what may have come to Ruto’s mind that Eugene was being groomed to take his place.

Ruto’s paranoia couldn’t see anything else. He then flew to Nairobi and placed a call to Eugene and ordered him to tender his resignation first thing in the morning. CS Eugene panicked, he also flew from Malindi to Nairobi and sought appointment to see DP Ruto to sort out any misunderstanding if any since President Uhuru was in USA for an official trip.

DP Ruto and his handlers kept CS Wamalwa waiting at the crowne plaza till midnight. Eugene was forced to spend the night in Nairobi and flew back to Malindi the next morning. While stranded waiting waiting for Ruto handlers to arrange the meeting he decided to call the president who was in the USA and told him about his predicament. The president told him he was the appointing authority and he hasn’t asked for his resignation. That’s the last time Eugene ever dealt with Ruto. This is a true story!

Remember Eugene did not join the cabinet immeditely UhuRuto came t power, he joined much later in 2015, this is because Ruto had opposed his inclusion in the Cabinet, just because Eugene had refused to suport him in 2012/2013 and instead chose to support Musalia Mudavadi who was then President Kibaki’s preffered candidate. After Eugene got appointed to the cabinet, Ruto engineered the hiving off of the irrigation docket from the Ministry of Water and handed it over to his Kalenjin man who was in Agriculture then.

The hiving off of the irrigation docket was a blessing for Eugene. Otherwise he would have found himself in the Thwake, Arror and kimwarer dams scandal. See how God works in mysterious way? and now Musalia Mudavadi is having talks aimed at endorsing Ruto, the same Ruto that tormented Wamalwa just because he supported Musalia?