Exposed! Snipers set to assassinate SONKO from RADISSON BLU hotel room 239, next to his Upperhill house

By John Kamau

Reliable sources indicate that cartels (State House operatives) have hatched a plot to assassinate Nairobi governor Mike Sonko from Radisson Blue which neighbours the governor’s private office and residence.

According to Sonko’s informers in NIS, there is a plan to take the governor from the hotel room no. 239 where the marksmen are already booked.

During the day, there have been funny activities with drones surveilling the governor’s compound while taking photos of the compound.

The cartels have tried every trick in the books to try and finish Sonko but none has succeeded.

The governor took it to his facebook page to waarn those responsiblethat their mallicios moves are being monitored.

Here is his post:

“Nyinyi SPECIAL BRANCH why do you waste tax payers money booking three rooms in a five star hotel just behind my upperhill private office and residence near Geo maps building. Out of the three rooms, GLOBAL LOGSTICS/ INTERNS FROM MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS/ AWAN AFRCA, room 239 on the 2nd floor which is direct opposite my house is being used to release a useless drone to monitor my private office and residence. If you want to take away my life just come for it anytime. I’m not a terrorist for you to misuse public funds in looking for it”

“Everyone will die including yourselves“.

PRESIDENT UHURU KENYATTA MUST INTERVENE and stop this evil scheme.