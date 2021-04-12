EXPOSED: Raila Uhuru 2022 line up that will send William Ruto to opposition benches

By Hon Babu Owino

Raila will not form a coalition with Ruto.Period.2022 line up

1.President- Dr Engineer Raila Amolo Odinga

2.Deputy President-Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka

3.Prime Minister- H E Uhuru Kenyatta

4.Deputy PM1-Gideon Moi

5.Deputy PM2-Musalia Mudavadi

6.Speaker of National Assembly- H E Amason Jeffwa Kingi

7.Speaker of senate- Hon Billow Kerrow

8. Ali Hassan Joho- Cabinet Minister for sports, youth and social services, national herutage

9.Mukhisa Kituyi- Governor Nairobi County

10. Fred Matiangi- Cabinet Secretary Roads and Public Works

11.Opposition Leader- H E William Ruto

