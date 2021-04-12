EXPOSED: Raila Uhuru 2022 line up that will send William Ruto to opposition benches

By Hon Babu Owino
Raila will not form a coalition with Ruto.Period.2022 line up
1.President- Dr Engineer Raila Amolo Odinga
2.Deputy President-Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka
3.Prime Minister- H E Uhuru Kenyatta
4.Deputy PM1-Gideon Moi
5.Deputy PM2-Musalia Mudavadi
6.Speaker of National Assembly- H E Amason Jeffwa Kingi
7.Speaker of senate- Hon Billow Kerrow
8. Ali Hassan Joho- Cabinet Minister for sports, youth and social services, national herutage
9.Mukhisa Kituyi- Governor Nairobi County
10. Fred Matiangi- Cabinet Secretary Roads and Public Works
11.Opposition Leader- H E William Ruto
Comments
Tom Collins mopao says
Time will tell
Anonymous says
DYNASTY LINEUP
Mutisya says
Nonsense