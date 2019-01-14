EXPOSED: Mudavadi’s alliance that is on the verge of taking over statehouse

The Race to the 2022 Presidential elections is already taking shape with a number of politicians already working towards forging a number of alliances they believe will help them succeed President Kenyatta when his term finally expires.

One such politician that is already laying down strategies to help him get to Statehouse is Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Mudavadi and his allies have made it clear that they are keen on an alliance with Mt Kenya in a strategy to get the “tyranny of numbers”.

The Kikuyus are the most populous community in Kenya followed by the Luhya and an alliance between the two can create a formidable team.

In 2013 Mudavadi picked Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni as his running mate but the pair performed dismally, coming a distant third after Uhuru and Raila.

But ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula said Musalia is still scouting for a running mate from Mt Kenya region.

“Mudavadi is likely to go for a person who has zero score on corruption index, experienced, high achieving executive, enjoys commanding acceptability in Central Kenya and the country, demonstrates deep spirituality and fidelity to the rule of law, views the position not as waiting room to become president but as an opportunity to support the president in building an enduring legacy,” Savula said.

Musalia has been hobnobbing with Central Kenya elite, despite being the only opposition leader who has declined to team up with Uhuru.

Savula says Luhyas must work directly with Uhuru.

“We cannot join Ruto because has declared interest to succeed President Kenyatta and he is therefore a competitor to Mudavadi. Uhuru will be leaving the stage and we want to fill his space,” he said.