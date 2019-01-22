Exposed: List of Raila’s friends who betrayed him in the hour of need

With Raila’s political and public service portfolio soaring, his one time aide and adviser lawyer Miguna Miguna has revealed the many regional friends of the former premier who betrayed him at the hour of need as he battled Mt Kenya mafia, dictator Moi and a host of other enemies of change.



According to Miguna, Raila Odinga has been used by many politicians across Africa to get or cling onto power only to be later betrayed by the same leaders during his time of need.

Details have emerged of how Raila Odinga and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni once shared a close working relationship. More revelations have also been made of how Raila once campaigned for Museveni in Uganda only for the Ugandan chief to later betray him during the Kenyan general elections.

On 15th December 2010, Raila joined President Museveni during campaigns in Nawaninji Sub-county, Iganga District.

Mr Odinga told residents that he had come to Uganda as a friend, saying he considers the country as a home, having stayed there for a long time in the past.



“I come to Uganda laden with lots of regards from the Kenyan people. I come as a friend but also paying a visit to my own home. When I was chased out of Kenya (in 1991), I got on a bus and took refuge here,” Mr Odinga said during the campaigns.