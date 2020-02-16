Exposed: Dangerous extortionists, executive con men, fraudsters ‘in’ DP Ruto office

Remember this post I made in October 2018???

By Nyainda Manaseh

Right from the 1st floor to the last floor, Harambee House Annex where the Office of the Deputy President is domicile, has officially been occupied by litany of marauding extortionists, executive con men, and unashamed fraudsters who steal with reckless abandon.

Walk their and you will just see them confidently reporting to their place of work with no iota of shame.

Armed with their bespoke Notch Lapel suits, huge Anker power banks, latest Samsung phones or IPhone, you will spot them hobnobbing within the vicinity; walking from the stairs to the parking lot and then to the Java. Their supreme intention is to prey on unsuspecting ‘investors’.

Majority of those who have fallen victims to this well orchestrated treachery are Western and Asian businessmen who want to see the DP for an investment deals. Others include local business moguls and flamboyant figures seeking political refuge.

Once they spot a potential prey, the guys will approach you with ridiculous titles such as the Director of Commercial Affairs in the Office of the DP, or the PA of the PA to the PA of the PA to the PA of the DP. You pour out our your frustrations and they will categorize you either as a political refugee, tender seeker or investment partner.

These cold-blood thieves will siphon money out of you under the pretense of being ODP staff. For a rich political refugee who wants to see Ruto, the protocol in place will be succinctly explained to you, and by the time they come to an end, a far-fetched daydream of a meeting with the DP will just be hovering in your thick head.

You first part with something before they take you in; oil their palms before being allowed into the waiting lounge; and lastly, you will have to cough out some good money before being given a signing sheet as a cogent proof that you are second in line to see the DP.

You will wait, wait and wait. By the time you volunteer to ask whether you have really been scheduled to see the DP or not, a proper answer will come your way. ‘He has left through the back exit’ a voluptuous lady will be sent to convey the message, yet you are sure that there is no such exit from the position you are sitting..

Those in need of tenders will be taken into a special operation room. There, you will have a field day listening to elucidations on things to be supplied. If you would wish to supply toothpicks, well and good. If you would wish to supply laptops, well and good. Choppers?Well, then sit pretty and watch yourself doing the supplies.

Necessary tender documentations with authentic stamps and seal from the office of the DP including Local Purchase Order will be handed over to you. You will be asked to deliver the laptops at a discreet location where GK vehicles belonging to number 2 will be waiting. But hey, before that, 10% of the deal has to go to them upfront

Having supplied the laptops with delivery notes dully stamped, the next stage is tendering the invoice fior settling of the amount. And this is where you will know that in Nairobi, your fellow human being is your means of production.

By the time you realize that whoever you supplied those laptops to is just a rogue goon in an expensive suit, your money will already have been at the slaughterhouse, awaiting to be sliced and squandered by hungry hyenas.

If you want some few balance, you will be advised accordingly to seek the full indulgence of the finance department of Space Lounge or B Club in Kilimani where champagne was popped at your cost.

And this is how your heart is soothed.

A young man with a cut-glass accent with unrivaled proficiency in English comes your way with a tag hanging on the chest conspicuously. This will be to convince you that he is the Director of Commercial Affairs in the ODP, as the encryption in the tag will be reading and which, is a non existent office in the first place.

He will then persuade you that you first have a tete a tete at the Intercontinental Hotel to come up with the terms of engagement for mutual benefit. The moment you will agree to show up your moneyed face at Intercon, then mark yourself as a man who will certainly be robbed without violence.

At Intercon, he will bring you at the compartment next to the entrance, ask you to order for anything you want and the outstanding bill will be cleared by the con himself. He will be strategically and covertly signaling his friends to give him a call while pretending to be the DP or his associates.

All these gimmicks being pulled on you are to pamper your ego and entangle your psychology in order to soften your heart. The guy will be accompanied by huge document bag with surveys papers that show public utility lands; those that are idle but need some form of investment, and pull out seemingly authentic title deeds and permits.

With these cosmetics at hand, you will see no need of seeing the DP thereafter. Before you even step into your house that evening, I tell you it will be too late to reverse the damages, for KICC or Uhuru Park will have been sold to you, just that way.

Inaitwa kuibiwa proper. All this thuggery happens in broad daylight and with the knowledge of one William Ruto, who also personally sanctions it.This, is the same man who wants to be your President.

Those guys will stop at nothing less and they will not even blink while selling you some imaginary Statehouse. Because it is a syndicate whose principal head is none other than your Deputy President.

